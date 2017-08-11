Ad Blocker Detected

Seeing This Bear Up Close Was Amazing...Right Up Until It Opened Their Car Door

AUGUST 11, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
OMG
Matthew Derrick
Matthew Derrick

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It’s a little known fact that bears are considered some of the smartest land animals in all of North America. And if this clever bear is anything to go by, we can see why.

One family in North Carolina was able to capture the unbelievable moment a giant black bear opened their car door and jumped inside. After sniffing about for any signs of food and coming up empty pawed, the bear exited the vehicle and carried on about its day.

The car's owners are still shocked about how this all unfolded so casually. The bear just wanted a snack!

(Via Daily Mail)

I mean, as far as criminals go, this bear is probably the cutest. What's the craziest wildlife encounter you've ever had?

