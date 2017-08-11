Seeing This Bear Up Close Was Amazing...Right Up Until It Opened Their Car Door

It’s a little known fact that bears are considered some of the smartest land animals in all of North America. And if this clever bear is anything to go by, we can see why.
One family in North Carolina was able to capture the unbelievable moment a giant black bear opened their car door and jumped inside. After sniffing about for any signs of food and coming up empty pawed, the bear exited the vehicle and carried on about its day.
The car's owners are still shocked about how this all unfolded so casually. The bear just wanted a snack!
(Via Daily Mail)