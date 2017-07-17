Here's Why You Don't Slow Down Your Car If You Ever See A Bear On The Road

Cody Kunau is no stranger to seeing bears on the road. After all, he works at the Yakutat Lodge in Yakutat, Alaska, where bear sightings are a regular occurrence.
What wasn't such a normal experience for him, however, took place as he was driving with his friend Samantha to get dinner at the lodge. On July 2, they both noticed a brown bear crossing the road ahead of them and slowed down to see if they could get a good look at it through the trees. What happened a few seconds later made them book it out of there.