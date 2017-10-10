These Bear Cubs Were Drowning, But Then Some Kind Boaters Saved The Day

When we talk about "mama bears," we generally think about strong protectors.
A mother bear will do anything at all to protect her cubs when possible. Bears are great swimmers, but when one brown bear tried to cross a lake with her cubs, she realized she had overestimated their ability to swim. Rather than stay with her struggling babies, she had to leave them behind to save her strength.
Usually that would be the end of the story. It's a fact of life that nature is sometimes cruel. Thankfully, some people came along at just the right moment.
Some fishermen on Lake Vygozero in Russia spotted the brown bear cubs struggling and made their way to the spot.
The poor cubs were so weak that they couldn't get into the boat without help.