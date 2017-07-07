If I Saw What She Saw In Her Garage, I'd Be Screaming Too! This Is Nuts!

People living near bear-populated areas are often warned to watch out and keep their homes secure, but not many ever believe they'll be the one these creatures decide to visit.
A woman from Colorado Springs, Colorado, probably never expected to come face to face with a bear, but on June 27, she found herself filming one from the driver's seat that had broken into her home. She had left her home a short while earlier and pulled into the garage when she came back. To her horror, she realized that she wasn't alone.