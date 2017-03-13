When He Opened This Note, He Learned That The Cat He Lost Led A Secret Life

As anyone would be, Scott Ewels was totally heartbroken when he realized that one of his cats, Bear, had been killed after getting hit by a car.

Bear and his brother, Teddy, have always loved their family. They also loved roaming around in the neighborhood. Unfortunately, that little sense of wanderlust proved to be Bear's undoing, but what's most important is that he lived a life full of joy and love.

What Ewels didn't know, however, was that Teddy and Bear got a little love from someone else, too! Shortly after Bear died, Teddy came home with a note in his collar. What it said was bittersweet and it filled Ewels' heart.

This is what he saw when he unfolded the note.







It says, "Dear Owner. I am your neighbor living in 4. I'm also your cats' close friend as they are used to coming to my room every day. But one of them, a bigger one, disappeared for two weeks. Is he okay? I'm so worried about him. He is a lovely cat and always touched my heart. Wish he is fine. -- Y.T. 2 March 2017"

Turns out these two cuties made a friend along the way! Here they are pictured in her home.







The neighbor didn't have anyone to talk to, so she practiced speaking about her university thesis in front of her new feline friends. They were there for her even when she was at her loneliest.







Ewels was touched by her attachment to his cat. After getting the note, he informed her that Bear had passed away and gave her his contact information so that they could memorialize the cat's life together. Although he may be gone, he'll certainly live on in the hearts of all who knew him.

Read More: This Mare Lost A Baby -- Then She Met A Little Orphan And They Healed Together

(via The Dodo)

It's incredible how deeply animals can touch people's lives. Be sure to share this story with all the cat lovers in your life to celebrate Bear's legacy!