How Could They Miss This!? Couple Walks Right Past Bear Outside Their Front Door

FEBRUARY 21, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

As humans have built and expanded cities, encounters with wildlife -- including dangerous animals -- have become more and more common.

Right now in California, the bear population is estimated to be between 25,000 and 30,000, with most living high up in the mountains away from civilization. That doesn't mean there's not some crossover, however, as one visiting couple recently discovered.

Bob and Irene McKeown were on vacation at a home in Pasadena when they exited the front door. Totally oblivious, they locked up without noticing that a brown bear was staring right at them from just a few feet away.

Watch as they encounter the bear, which is known in the neighborhood to come around on garbage day.

Read More: A Tree Fell Down Right In Front Of Them, But The Chaos Was Just Getting Started

Yikes! What a close call. I'm so glad this bear was looking for scraps rather than a fight. Share this with others, and share your own wildlife encounters in the comments!

