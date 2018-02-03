Bear Plays Hilarious Soundtrack To Its Own Break-In On Homeowner's Piano

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Black bears are crafty animals, and they often live in close proximity to humans.

There are tons of stories of bears finding their way into garbage cans and dumpsters in residential areas, and still a few more of bears going rogue and breaking into houses. Often, once inside, the bears are totally confused and want out.

That seems to be the case for a black bear who entered a Colorado home recently, because he started pacing, trying to find the exit. Before he could, though, he accidentally got his paws on something awesome.

Watch as the confused bear accidentally learns how to play the piano.

The good news is he got out safely, with very little damage to the house or the ivory keys. Once a musician, always a musician!