Parents Go Above And Beyond For Their Kids, But What He Did? This Is Just Too Much

Storytime. When I was about five, I lost my beloved Beanie Baby moose in the park by my grandma's house.
Treating it like a case of childhood trauma, I wailed and wailed about never seeing my tiny buddy again. True to form, my parents set out on a moosehunt that lasted for hours, but they came up empty-handed because some other horrible child had most likely stolen him. I was devastated. Life was trash.
Weeks later, I got a package in the mail that came with a letter and, much to my delight, my moose. Turns out it wasn't my moose, but my parents and grandparents coordinated the "rescue" to bring my back from the brink. But what this dad did to rescue his daughter's stuffed cat is on another level of dedication (or pure stupidity, you decide).