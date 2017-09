Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Everyone knows the best part of the birthday party is the cake.

A woman named Jennifer recently celebrated her 35th birthday party with a huge bash. She had a ton to celebrate: a year after her cancer diagnosis she was staying strong, and more than 125 people came to celebrate her survivor's spirit.

They were pretty much all cleaned up from the party when someone else decided to join in the fun...

Seizing the opportunity, a black bear snuck up in the back yard and dove right into the leftover cake.

video-player-present

No harm done: after all, who wants all that leftover cake laying around? (Okay, everyone does.) It looks like the clean-up crew had one less thing to worry about at least!