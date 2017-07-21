Ad Blocker Detected

He Was Out Enjoying The Scenery When An Unexpected (And Huge) Visitor Joined Him

JULY 21, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  


Alaskan photographer Drew Hamilton was out enjoying the scenic views along a river when he was joined by an unusual visitor.

Hamilton’s nature shoot was cut short after a giant brown bear took a liking to the photographer, sitting down right next to the man. The friendly bear can be seen taking in the view with his new friend as they watched a few of its bear buddies splashing about in the water.



"Hey dude, you mind if I take a seat next to you?"

Most people would have freaked out and run away from the giant creature, but Hamilton could sense the bear meant him no harm.

Most people would have freaked out and run away from the giant creature, but Hamilton could sense the bear meant him no harm.

After a while, the gentle giant just wandered away. Check it out in the video below!

How would you have reacted if you were in Hamilton’s shoes? Let us know in the comments section and be sure to share this rare encounter with the wildlife enthusiasts you know.

