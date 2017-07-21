He Was Out Enjoying The Scenery When An Unexpected (And Huge) Visitor Joined Him

Alaskan photographer Drew Hamilton was out enjoying the scenic views along a river when he was joined by an unusual visitor.
Hamilton’s nature shoot was cut short after a giant brown bear took a liking to the photographer, sitting down right next to the man. The friendly bear can be seen taking in the view with his new friend as they watched a few of its bear buddies splashing about in the water.
“Hey dude, you mind if I take a seat next to you?”
Most people would have freaked out and run away from the giant creature, but Hamilton could sense the bear meant him no harm.
After a while, the gentle giant just wandered away. Check it out in the video below!video-player-present
(Via UPI)