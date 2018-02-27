After A Barber Told Him To Grow A Beard, This Insurance Agent's Life Changed Forever

In the blink of an eye, the smallest thing can make your life completely change.

When I've been in bad places in my life, it's often the little things that make all the difference to help pull me out of a rut. It can take someone completely outside the situation speaking up to truly realize what changes need to be made in order to succeed again.



Gwilym Pugh was 21 years old when he worked at home and had injuries that caused him to gain weight. But one piece of advice from his barber turned his whole life around.

"At that time I was pretty overweight, working 12 hours a day, plagued with injuries which meant I couldn’t train at all,” Pugh told Daily Mail. “The business was doing okay, but I decided I needed to get my life in order and wanted to get healthy again.”

Isn't this transformation unbelievable?

That's when his barber suggested growing out a beard to fit in with the folk band he and some friends had started. This inspired him to get in shape, too.

Then he quit the job that had him sitting nine to ten hours per day. He lost 90 pounds over five years and created an Instagram account.

A tailor stumbled upon his photos, and everything changed. Pugh became a model, represented by AMCK Models, and he's worked on campaigns for Vans and Bud Light.

Now he's working with David Beckham on his personal grooming line for men, House 99. You can bet there are some beard products in there!

Ultimately, it wasn't growing the beard that really changed his life, but it was a catalyst. The rest was all hard work, time, and a little bit of luck.