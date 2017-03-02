Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Any parent knows how difficult it is to get a child to do something they don't want to do.

Whether it's because they're being stubborn or they're afraid, kids really know how to dig their heels in to get what they want. Fortunately, their parents typically guide them through these moments...even if it means that they have to drag their little ones kicking and screaming.

An Andean bear in Colombia was recently caught on tape with her reluctant cub who was too scared to cross a small stream. She did NOT let her baby dictate how their day was going to go.

Sometimes you just have to do what you need to do if you want to get on with your day. Good job, mama bear!

Next time, that cub will know not to be afraid. Share this video with all the parents in your life -- they'll totally be able to relate!