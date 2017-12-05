Beatboxing Dad May Be Onto Something When It Comes To Teaching The Alphabet

Every parent has their own method of teaching kids the basics like how to speak, use the bathroom, and memorize the alphabet. But as this guy demonstates, some are more effective than others.

While most people help their little ones learn the ABC's through that classic song everyone knows, some parents get a little more creative. This awesome dad found an even better way to make sure his daughter knew all the letters in the alphabet, and it's beyond adorable.

Watch as this tiny cutie gets her ABC on AND counts to the rhythm of Dad's beatboxing.

This one of the cutest most positive things I’ve ever seen😭 pic.twitter.com/J5BGoxHwQv — ⒸⒽⓇⒾⓈ ⒽⒾⓁⓉⓄⓃ (@LudaChris_) November 29, 2017

My heart can't take all the cuteness wrapped up in this precious video. Nice job, Dad. You're definitely raising one smart little girl.