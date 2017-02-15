Father Creates The Most Adorable 'Beauty And The Beast' Photos With His Daughter

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Some dads will do just about anything to pull off an epic surprise for their daughters. Josh Rossi is no exception.

Just in time for Valentine's Day, the professional photographer set out to create an unforgettable "Beauty and the Beast" photo series for his three-year-old daughter Nellee. He first traveled to Germany, where he took pictures of castles, villages, and other breathtaking landmarks to help paint the scene. After returning home, he had Nellee play dress-up, and all the while, she was completely unaware of her dad’s plan. Then, Rossi worked his Photoshop magic and surprised his little girl in an awesome way.

Little Nellee looks like she stepped right out of her favorite Disney film.

While she's certainly a beauty, Rossi is far from a beast.

