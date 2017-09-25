Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

He Took His Daughter To An Abandoned Building. What He Captured There Is Stunning.

SEPTEMBER 25, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Photographer Freaktography and his daughter are no strangers to exploring abandoned buildings and appreciating the eerie beauty they still hold.

In fact, the urban explorer has had the pleasure of documenting his little girl growing up in several visits to an old yet beautiful property in Upstate New York with the owner's permission. The first time they visited in 2014, she was afraid to stray away from her dad. Last year, the two donned vintage gas masks and captured on camera what it would be like to live in a post-apocalyptic world. This year, Freaktography simply wanted to contrast his daughter's innocence against the building's decay, and the results are stunning.

In their latest photo series called "Beauty in Decay" the girl's presence brought new life to the derelict building. "I took her photo in this exact same spot three years ago and it is crazy to see what a little lady she has grown into in such a short time," her dad said.

In their latest photo series called "Beauty in Decay" the girl's presence brought new life to the derelict building. "I took her photo in this exact same spot three years ago and it is crazy to see what a little lady she has grown into in such a short time," her dad <a href="http://www.freaktography.com/beauty-in-decay/" target="_blank">said</a>.

Freaktography

"On our first visit to this building she was terrified and stuck to me like glue. This year, on our third trip here together, she was much more relaxed and excited, and she was a natural in front of my camera." Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites from this series.

"On our first visit to this building she was terrified and stuck to me like glue. This year, on our third trip here together, she was much more relaxed and excited, and she was a natural in front of my camera." Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites from this series.

Freaktography

"A Flower Among the Ruin"

"A Flower Among the Ruin"

Freaktography

"Let the Light Shine In"

"Let the Light Shine In"

Freaktography

"Mourning Dead Flowers"

"Mourning Dead Flowers"

Freaktography

"Window Pain"

"Window Pain"

Freaktography

"Miseducation"

"Miseducation"

Freaktography

"Stuck"

"Stuck"

Freaktography

"Blood Red"

"Blood Red"

Freaktography

"Step Out"

"Step Out"

Freaktography

(via Freaktography)

Beauty can always be found in the most unexpected places. To see the rest of the photos in this series, click here, and be sure to check out all of Freaktography's amazing work on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and his website.

Trending Now

What Happened To This Little Boy Will Make You Reconsider Going To Trampoline Parks

Trending Now

This Vet's Video Of A Dog Receiving Treatment Is A Trypophobiac's Worst Nightmare

This Cat's Appearance At A Man's Grave Turned Out To Be An Amazing Coincidence

Okay, This Is Officially The Weirdest, Most Ass-Backwards Duet Of All Time

A Cat, A Boy, And A Rat Enter A Bathroom. Only One Will Win.

The Audience Cried When This Singer Told Them What Her Family Was Dealing With

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

A Skiing Accident Wasn't Going To Stop Him From Dancing On His Daughter's Big Day

Load another article