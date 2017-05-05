Think You've Seen It All? Ladies And Gents, I Present To You A Beaver Herding Cows

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Ask any dairy or beef farmer and they'll tell you that successfully herding cows is no small feat.

If you’ve ever seen local farmers moving their cattle from place to place, you might have noticed that such an event usually takes a crew of ranch hands and even a herding dog or two. Or, in this case, a beaver. All this time, farmers have been stressing about how to get lazy cows to move when all they really needed to do is pique their interest with one of these critters! (Okay, I'm being facetious, but still.)

"What IS that thing??"

