People Worldwide Are Honoring A Dying Teen's Last Wish -- You May Want To As Well

Almost two years ago, now 17-year-old Rebecca Schofield from Riverview, New Brunswick, had a cancerous brain tumor removed.

After months of chemotherapy, “All her scans were clear. We thought we were out of the woods,” said her mom, Anne Schofield. But late last year, doctors found two more tumors that were inoperable. They told Rebecca that she only had three months to a year to live.

After receiving the devastating news, the Canadian teen decided to make her time count not only for herself, but others as well. In addition to creating a bucket list, she's asking people to simply be kind to each other by doing good deeds in her name and sharing them on social media with the hashtag #BeccaToldMeTo.

But she was surprised to see how far her message had actually spread. "It was supposed to only be used on my last day of radiation. I woke up the next day and it [the hashtag] was still going." Rebecca told CNN.

Paid for the person behind me in line at the drive through this morning #beccatoldmeto ❤️ — Loren Katie (@LorenKatie) January 18, 2017

Now people all over the world -- including the U.S., Canada, Japan, Kuwait, and Australia -- are sharing their random acts of kindness to honor her dying wish.

#beccatoldmeto I slipped behind a young couple and paid for their groceries. We all hugged and cried. God Bless you Becca! — Bailey Baird (@bailey_baird10) January 19, 2017

Rebecca is also very involved in doing good deeds whenever she feels well enough. She recently dropped off $300 worth of food to The Humanity Project.

She credits her dad, Darren Schofield, with teaching her to always treat people with kindness. “My father always told me to be kind, so that what I’m doing. I’m just telling others to be kind like he told me," she told Today.

Just finished shovelling my neighbour's walkway & front steps and then cleaned off their cars... #beccatoldmeto — Coach Lancaster (@scottclancaster) January 8, 2017

“If I don’t have the most time left on this Earth, what I want to do is I want to leave a mark. I don’t want to leave this world with people thinking, 'Oh, Becca was selfish or unremarkable.' I want them to think back and say, ‘Becca did a great thing,'" she said.

#beccatoldmeto just bought dinner tonight for a young man in downtown Toronto who was struggling. Thanks for inspiring us all! — Ray Boisvert ISECIS (@ISECIS) January 9, 2017

I think we can all agree that she has definitely succeeded. If you'd like to help Rebecca fulfill her wishes or get updates, you can visit her Facebook and GoFundMe pages. Be sure to SHARE this story as well so others can do more good deeds in her name.