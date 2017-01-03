Ad Blocker Detected

This Is A Traveler's Worst Nightmare -- A Bed Bug Infestation On A Long Bus Ride

JANUARY 3, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

Long bus rides aren't all that fun to begin with, but could you imagine having to endure one for eight hours in the company of bed bugs?

Unfortunately for these people, that's exactly what happened when they took a Starmart Express bus from Kuala Lumpur to Singapore the day after Christmas. It all started when 29-year-old Natalie Yap woke up from a nap and began feeling really itchy.

She suspected that an insect might be the culprit, so she looked around and was disgusted to find a bed bug by her foot.

She proceeded to move toward the front of the bus, but she found even more up there. When she told the driver, he brushed off the issue and said they might be coming from her clothes.

About four hours into the drive, others began complaining about the same thing.

