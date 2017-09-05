This Girl May Have A Disability, But She Won't Let Anything Stand In The Way Of Art

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Each year roughly 20,000 children are born with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy worldwide.

Muscular Dystrophy (MD) is actually the combination of more than 30 inherited diseases that all cause muscle weakness and a reduction in muscle mass. MD occurs when unusual gene mutations try to take over the body’s production of vital protein production. And while it is relatively more common for boys to be born with the rare disease, it is not uncommon in girls.

And despite not having a definite cure for the disease, one little girl isn’t letting her complicated life get in the way of her one true passion.

Ekaterina “Kate” Borodulkina first began experiencing symptoms of MD when she was just three months old.







Vigorous therapy sessions and constant appointments have left the young girl with very little energy to pursue her interests.







As her muscles continued to deteriorate, Kate can no longer sit up on her own or even hold her head up.







With the use of a wheelchair, the young girl is able to enjoy life as best she can.







But no matter how difficult her life may be, Kate always finds time to enjoy her love for art.







With a blank canvas and cans of paint by her bedside, this talented artist isn’t letting her condition stand in the way of her creativity.

I wish I had half the artistic talent that Kate does. Nothing can stop her!