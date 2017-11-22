They May Be Little, But These Tiny Cuties Need No Help Getting Into Their Cribs

As any parent of a toddler will tell you, putting your son or daughter to bed can sometimes feel like you’re running a full-on marathon.
And as you can imagine, having twins can leave you feeling even more drained. But while getting your child to settle down and go to sleep may seem impossible, this family has trained their 1 1/2-year-old twin boys to put themselves to bed without any fight whatsoever.
When mom and dad told identical twins Zac and Chris to go to bed, these two did just that. The pair can be seen hightailing it to their bedrooms and climbing their way into their cribs. They’ve even turned bedtime into a game of who can get in their crib first!