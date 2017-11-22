They May Be Little, But These Tiny Cuties Need No Help Getting Into Their Cribs

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

As any parent of a toddler will tell you, putting your son or daughter to bed can sometimes feel like you’re running a full-on marathon.

And as you can imagine, having twins can leave you feeling even more drained. But while getting your child to settle down and go to sleep may seem impossible, this family has trained their 1 1/2-year-old twin boys to put themselves to bed without any fight whatsoever.

When mom and dad told identical twins Zac and Chris to go to bed, these two did just that. The pair can be seen hightailing it to their bedrooms and climbing their way into their cribs. They’ve even turned bedtime into a game of who can get in their crib first!

Now if only most kids were this excited to go to bed!

Something tells me these little boys are going to grow up to be amazing athletes.