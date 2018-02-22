Company Tackles Tricky Ecosystem Problem By Putting Bees In People's Living Rooms

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

By now, you've probably heard that the bee population is in decline.

Bees are insanely important to the environment as pollinators, so it makes sense that people would be trying to find new and innovative ways to help.

Enter BEEcosystem, a company that makes modular honeybee habitats that go where you might least expect them.

BEEcosystem can be installed in almost any home or apartment and uses a tube to connect the bees to the outside world through a window.







The hexagonal hives are interconnected, so if your hive grows beyond one, you can continue expanding easily.

They're designed to be safe and easy to use for even the most inexperienced beekeeper.

By bringing humans and bees closer together in an urban environment, they hope we will grow the population and understand more about these creatures.

After all, you'll be getting up close and personal and watching their activities every day.

And the sweetest factor? You can definitely harvest the honey inside.

The hives can also be installed outside, but if you're excited about having one in your home, you're going to have to wait. There's already a waitlist for 2018.

(via BoredPanda)

Wow! I wonder if in the future we'll all be living with hives in our homes. It's a neat concept, and here's hoping it helps keep our honeybees alive.