Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Before And After Photos Of Shelter Dog Will Make You Want To Adopt All The Doggos

JULY 30, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

For dogs who just want a loving home, animal shelters can get pretty depressing.

While many shelter workers do their best to care for homeless pets, sitting in a small cell and watching people walk past without glancing their way must be difficult to endure. That's why many of them look so happy once they do find a forever home. A woman named Meriah Jae had the pleasure of witnessing this for herself when her sister adopted a shelter dog, and the difference in his before and after photos was so touching that she had to share it with other people.

When Jae's sister first met Charlie the pit bull, he was a scared, lonely dog.

When Jae's sister first met Charlie the pit bull, he was a scared, lonely dog.

Twitter / Meriah Jae

But when she brought him home, she saw a whole other side to him begin to emerge.

But when she brought him home, she saw a whole other side to him begin to emerge.

Twitter / Meriah Jae

The sad-looking pup turned into a goofy, lovable boy with a happy disposition.

The sad-looking pup turned into a goofy, lovable boy with a happy disposition.

Twitter / Meriah Jae

When other people saw this sweetheart's transformation, they were overjoyed, to say the least.

When other people saw this sweetheart's transformation, they were overjoyed, to say the least.

Twitter / Meriah Jae

In fact, the adorable photos inspired others to share how their owns pups changed after being adopted.

In fact, the adorable photos inspired others to share how their owns pups changed after being adopted.

Twitter / DestinySenpai

Twitter / steph‏

Twitter / jacee‏

Twitter / Megan Zlock‏

(via BoredPanda)

Aren't these happy little faces inspiring? It's amazing what a difference love, care, and a place to call home can make for dogs. Please remember shelter animals when you're thinking about getting a new pet and adopt, don't shop!

Trending Now

This Man From Singapore Is In His 50s, But You'd Never Know By Looking At Him

Trending Now

They Were Looking For This Man When A Croc Gave Them A Gut-Wrenching Surprise

This Amazing Video Is Full Of Whales Breaching But One Clip Has Everybody Going Nuts

Here's The Painful Result Of Happy Pups Who Just Can't Contain Their Excitement

This Professor Had The Perfect Response To A Young Mom Who Skipped Class

These 20 Discoveries Will Make You Only Want To Use Your Own Bathroom From Now On

Load another article