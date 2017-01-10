Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

That's Not A Dust Storm -- That's Just The Smog Rolling In

JANUARY 10, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Pollution and emissions are two parts of a worldwide problem, but some cities have to contend with worse conditions than others.

Beijing, China, is well known for its smog situation, but it's one thing to hear about it and another thing entirely to see it. China has made progress toward clearing its air, but current levels of a particle called PM 2.5 are still at twice the limit recommended by the World Health Organization. Twitter user Chas Pope recently filmed a time-lapse video showing how smog fills the city over the course of 20 minutes each morning.

It starts out fairly clear, but soon the smog is so thick that visibility is lowered. Can you imagine breathing all that in?

Read More: This Beautiful Ring Can Actually Combat Dangerous Air Pollution, It's Unbelievable

(via Popular Mechanics)

Trending Now

Meet Xander -- He's So Young, But He's Already Been Through So Much

Trending Now

Mom Lets Her Son Play, Then Gets A Note From Her Landlord Threatening Charges

Load another article