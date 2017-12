In the olden days, it was common for Mom or Dad to ring the dinner bell when it was time to eat.

The kiddos were usually off playing outside, and the dinner bell would call them home to chow down together as a family. It's gone out of fashion now for humans, but there's one fish in the sea who knows exactly what happens when he hears that special sound.

The diver clearly loves this fish, and he comes swimming right away. How cute!

I love to see human-animal friendships like this. We really can get along, as long as there's food involved!