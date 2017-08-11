These Boys Have Pretty Epic Talents...And They're Beyond Gross To Watch

At the Shaolin Monastery in Zhengzhou, China, students learn how to do some pretty incredible things with their bodies.
Two boys from the monastery have recently been getting a lot of attention for the bizarre-looking and cringeworthy ways in which they contort themselves. One has mastered Nauli, a yoga exercise said to clean abdominal organs with a circular muscle movement. The other can move his shoulder blades unnaturally far.
While both of their talents are certainly impressive, it can't be denied that they sure are uncomfortable to watch. Check them out in action below.
(via Daily Mail)