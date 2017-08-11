Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

These Boys Have Pretty Epic Talents...And They're Beyond Gross To Watch

AUGUST 11, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
OMG

At the Shaolin Monastery in Zhengzhou, China, students learn how to do some pretty incredible things with their bodies.

Two boys from the monastery have recently been getting a lot of attention for the bizarre-looking and cringeworthy ways in which they contort themselves. One has mastered Nauli, a yoga exercise said to clean abdominal organs with a circular muscle movement. The other can move his shoulder blades unnaturally far.

While both of their talents are certainly impressive, it can't be denied that they sure are uncomfortable to watch. Check them out in action below.

(via Daily Mail)

I can barely pull off beginner yoga moves, let alone anything this insane! Props to these two for pushing their bodies to crazy heights and succeeding.

Trending Now

When She Heard This Teddy Bear's Recording, She Couldn't Hold Back Her Tears

Trending Now

This Brave Dude May Have A Fear Of Heights, But You Wouldn't Know By Watching Him

Load another article