He Started Singing In The Ocean. What Happened Next Will Have You Cackling.

While a number of different whale species are known for their ability to "sing", there's just one that's known as the canary of the sea -- the beluga whale.

Like other whales, these beautiful sea creatures use echolocation to navigate around underwater. They also communicate by emitting up to 11 different high-pitched sounds similar to bird chirps. Beluga whales are so talkative, in fact, that they're among the most vocal aquatic mammals...even when it comes to interacting with humans!

One man recently set out to learn whether he could attract beluga whales just by singing in his kayak, and it's safe to say he was pretty surprised by the hilarious responses he got.

Watch as the man bellows out his funny song and listens as his new whale friends sing back.

video-player-present

What an incredible experience! It's both adorable and amazing that beluga whales have such an appreciation for others' music.