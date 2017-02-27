Ad Blocker Detected

Dealing With Snow Can Be A Pain...Unless It's Crawling With Wiggly Puppies!

FEBRUARY 27, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

I'm not a big fan of snow, but if there are adorable Bernese mountain dog puppies involved, count me in!

These nine pups in the video below are so content to explore the snowy Polish countryside. Their breed did originate in the chilly Swiss Alps, after all! Although there's no sound as the siblings forge a path through the freshly fallen powder, their romp couldn't be any cuter.

Nothing can warm your heart on a cold day like a pack of curious pups!

If you're thinking about getting a puppy, click here to learn more about Bernese mountain dogs. They're known to be especially great with kids. And don't forget to share this ridiculously adorable video with your loved ones!

