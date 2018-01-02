We Covered So Many Cute Animal Stories In 2017. Here Are 10 Of The Best!

One of my favorite things about writing online is the number of cute animal stories I get to write.

It really cheers me up on a bad day, and hopefully it makes other people happy, too. Still, with the sheer amount of animal content out there, it's impossible to keep up with it all. Here are ViralNova, we covered tons of animal stories in 2017, so let's take a look back at 10 of the best. Click on the links to head to the full story to learn more about each of these adorable critters.

1. A tiny puppy named Sasha with multiple medical conditions, including cleft lip, cleft palate, and hydrocephalus, got a new lease on life thanks to a caring foster mom and a dedicated medical team.







2. Ducks chowing down on peas is the therapy you didn't know you needed.

3. Hilarious doggie snapchats reminded us that our pups are basically the best thing in the entire world.







4. A chocolate lab named Hazel was truly living her best life when she zoomed around on a trampoline.

5. An impatient dog found the perfect way to get his owner's attention while waiting in the car -- honking the horn!

6. In western Siberia, there is a land of majestic cats that are basically models ready to grace the cover of any magazine.







7. This big old fish knows exactly what to do when he hears the dinner bell.

8. Cletus the dog may have some issues, but he's also got a killer fashion sense. It started out of a need to protect his little body, but now he loves flaunting his stuff.







9. A German shepherd could not stop jumping for joy when she welcomed her Marine dad home.

10. We learned about all the insane nicknames people call their pets, and it's basically the most relatable thing ever.