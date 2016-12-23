Best Buy Workers Noticed A Boy Coming In Daily, So They Gave Him An Awesome Gift

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

If you've ever worked in retail, you know how employees grow to love their regular customers.

You see them every day, so in some ways, they become part of the team. The employees at a Best Buy in New York noticed a teenage boy coming in to play their Nintendo Wii U every single day -- he wasn't bothering anyone, he just loved the games and must not have had a console at home.

Eventually, these Best Buy employees and their manager banded together to give the teen an awesome present and make his day.

Manager Rahiem Storr was filmed giving the boy his gift, which staff members bought with their own money. He couldn't even believe what was happening at first, but he accepted happily.

Storr let the teen know that he is, of course, still welcome in the store, but that they wanted to give him something special.

Afterward, employees drove him home so that he didn't have to carry the Wii U box on his usual walk. They met his loving parents, who said that they just couldn't afford the expensive gaming system.

(via MommyPage and LittleThings)

Now that's what the holiday season is all about. Share this with your family and friends to remind them that giving from the heart can really make a difference in someone's life.