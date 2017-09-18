She Looked In Her Best Friend's Journal. What She Saw Made Her Freak Out.

The world is full of adults with only good and pure intentions as far as young children are concerned. That's why it's so disturbing when we discover the monsters among us who are hiding in plain sight.

One Oregon woman named Jessica Timpy was shocked and horrified to learn the kind of person her best friend, Lindette Hibdon, really was. For years, she saw how good her friend was around kids, including her own. Then she stumbled across the sickening writings in her journal, describing fantasies Hibdon shared with someone about raping, torturing, and murdering children.

The disgusted friend posted what she read in Hibdon's journal online. Be warned that what this woman wrote is extremely graphic and upsetting. Read at your own risk.







Here's how her friend found out.







This is what Timpy found in Hibdon's journal.







Hibdon tried to explain away what she wrote, but no explanation can justify the depravity contained in those pages.







"That's all I can stomach without vomiting again," Timpy writes. Below you can see text messages exchanged between the two of them.

























Police have already gotten involved and have the notebook in their custody. Hopefully they have enough evidence to punish Hibdon and the man to whom she was writing to the fullest extent of the law.