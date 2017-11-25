Little Boy Loses His Damn Mind When He Opens His Best Birthday Gift

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Picking out gifts for your children can be a daunting task for any parent.

All it takes is one terrible gift for your son or daughter to fear birthday or Christmas gifts for years to come. But every once in a while, the parentals pull through and get a win in the gift department. Take this little boy's gifting adventure for example. As he begins to open his large gift from Mom and Dad, he quite frankly loses his shit as he unveils a giant Transformer action figure.

“He’s my favorite of all the Transformer,” the boy exclaims as he beams from ear to ear at his favorite present!

Honestly, this boy's reaction is totally relatable. He's basically all of us when something we ordered on Amazon gets to the front door.

