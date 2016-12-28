Ad Blocker Detected

The Best Local News Interviews Of 2016...I Can't Stop Laughing!

DECEMBER 28, 2016  —  By Hannah Austin
ENTERTAINMENT

If you're in need of a good laugh, look no further than these hilarious local news interviews from 2016.

This past year wasn't exactly great for anyone, but there's no denying that local news interviews kept us all laughing. Reporters never know what an eyewitness will say on camera, and as this "best of" compilation shows, that's definitely a good thing!

From a man who was so scared that he dropped his Hot Pocket to a 110-year-old woman who just wanted to nap, these local news interviews will have you rolling.

video-player-present

Shout out to local news for making us laugh during a year when we really needed it. Don't forget to share this hysterical video with your friends and family!

