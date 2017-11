When Kevin Rabatin started planning a wedding with his fiancée, Briana, he knew his best man couldn't be anyone other than his son, Jaydon.

Despite being just 10 years old, Jaydon proved he was more than capable of taking on the duties of his role, especially when it came time for him to give a speech on the big day. "I was nervous for him," Rabatin said. "I tried to give him a pep talk before the wedding." But as Jaydon proved when he started speaking, he didn't need one at all!

Watch as the best man totally nails his speech at his dad's wedding. He's a little sweetheart!

This family sounds like they're going to be very happy in their new life together. Congratulations to the happy couple and to Jaydon for coming up with such a great speech.