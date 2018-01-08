The Way This Nurse Helped A Kid Through A Tough Appointment Will Make You Smile

While you and I may be able to "suck it up" when it comes to health-related pains in the ass, like receiving necessary shots from the doctor, parents know all too well that it's an entirely different story for kids.
For most adults, a prick of the needle, while uncomfortable, is fairly tolerable. For children, on the other hand, the anticipation can be terrifying -- so much so that moms and dads sometimes have to drag their little ones in kicking and screaming. That's why health care professionals who can turn the experience into something a little more enjoyable, or, at least, bearable, are so valuable.
One awesome nurse proved herself to be among these individuals while taking care of a nervous little boy back in December. He wasn't excited at all about getting his shots, but his wariness disappeared pretty quickly when his nurse started showing him some "magic tricks."