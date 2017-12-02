Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

20 Of The Best-Selling Christmas Gifts Of All Time Are Bound To Hit You In The Feels

DECEMBER 2, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Every year, millions of people brave the crowds (especially on Black Friday) in search of the perfect Christmas presents for their loved ones.

While we all have different ideas of what the ideal gift is, if we're going by what people vote for with their wallets, there are a number of products that really hit the nail on the head when it comes to the Yuletide season. Get ready to take a walk down memory lane and relive your childhood as we take a look at 20 of the most popular Christmas gifts of all time.

1. Rebooting one of Nintendo's most iconic gaming systems, it's really no surprise that the NES Classic was a crazy popular gift in 2016. It was so sought-after, in fact, that Nintendo discontinued it, explaining, "we don’t have unlimited resources."

Rebooting one of Nintendo's most iconic gaming systems, it's really no surprise that the NES Classic was a crazy popular gift in 2016. It was so sought-after, in fact, that Nintendo <a href="https://www.polygon.com/2017/4/28/15474358/nes-classic-discontinued-why-nintendo" target="_blank">discontinued it</a>, explaining, "we don&rsquo;t have unlimited resources."

Amazon

2. 2012: the Wii U, which was the first eighth-generation video game console and the first Nintendo console to support HD graphics. It also came with a GamePad controller, allowing users to play games without a TV display.

2012: the Wii U, which was the first eighth-generation video game console and the first Nintendo console to support HD graphics. It also came with a GamePad controller, allowing users to play games without a TV display.

Wikipedia

3. 2010: the Apple iPad, which made history as a new kind of portable device and the first successful tablet on the market. Before the launch of the iPad 2, Apple sold more than 15 million first-generation iPads.

2010: the Apple iPad, which made history as a new kind of portable device and the first successful tablet on the market. Before the launch of the iPad 2, Apple sold more than 15 million first-generation iPads.

eBay

Trending Now

She Couldn't Find A Babysitter During Class, So The Professor Made A Sweet Offer

Trending Now

Mom Says A Cartoon Pig Is Influencing Her Child, Commenters Freak Out Accordingly

These Siblings Came Back To Manchester Arena To Prove This Terrorist Didn't Win

Professional Rafter Tries Out A Mega Raft On Class Four Rapids

Shocking Video Shows Why You Shouldn't Treat Elephants Like Playthings

Police Are Searching For This Man After Finding The Bodies Of People Close To Him

This Bear Was About To Drown So One Creative Boater Helped It Out In The Coolest Way

Police Arrested A Motorcyclist After He Did Something Unbelievably Stupid At A Protest

Here's Further Proof That Cats Would Make The Absolute Worst Co-Workers

Does Your Birth Month Affect Your Life? One Study Found This May Be The Case

All Kinds Of Things Get Mailed, But They Were Stunned When They Saw This Package

When You Put A Dollar In A Vending Machine, This Isn't What You Want To Get From It

Trampoline Parks Are Fun, But Here's Why You Should Check With Your Doctor First

People Yelled At These Elephants So They Took The Fastest Route...Through A Wall

This Sad Pup's Vocally Protesting To Mom Being Gone So Long On Her Business Trip

After Installing A Camera In The Elevator, These Sheriff's Deputies Put On Quite The Show

Load another article