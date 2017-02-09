Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

When Her Friends Reveal They're Pregnant, This Woman Loses Her Shit

FEBRUARY 9, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

"You did it! Great job!"

When Kelly and her husband visited her friend Bethany's house in Massachusetts, they came bearing a special gift. Wrapped in pink paper inside a small box was a positive pregnancy test. As Bethany begins to unwrap the package, she correctly guesses what's inside, but that doesn't stop her from completely losing her shit once the news is confirmed.

While Bethany's husband and the expecting couple are excited, no one can match her own over-the-top enthusiasm. Judging by her reaction, you'd think she just won the lottery!

video-player-present

Read More: This Dad-To-Be Has The Sweetest Reaction To Finding Out That His Wife Is Pregnant

I hope they catch her on film once the baby actually arrives! Be sure to SHARE this heartwarming moment with your loved ones.

Trending Now

When He Was Left Alone With His Sister And A Loaded Gun, It Ended In Tragedy

Trending Now

Donation Box Thief Found Dead After Breaking Her Arm Inside One
Submit Content

Load another article