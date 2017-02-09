"You did it! Great job!"
When Kelly and her husband visited her friend Bethany's house in Massachusetts, they came bearing a special gift. Wrapped in pink paper inside a small box was a positive pregnancy test. As Bethany begins to unwrap the package, she correctly guesses what's inside, but that doesn't stop her from completely losing her shit once the news is confirmed.
While Bethany's husband and the expecting couple are excited, no one can match her own over-the-top enthusiasm. Judging by her reaction, you'd think she just won the lottery!video-player-present
Read More: This Dad-To-Be Has The Sweetest Reaction To Finding Out That His Wife Is Pregnant