Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

'The Big Bang Theory' Cast Honors Stephen Hawking In Sweet Twitter Post

MARCH 16, 2018
ENTERTAINMENT

On March 14, 2018, renowned astrophysicist Stephen Hawking, known for his many scientific works, passed away peacefully at his Cambridge home at the age of 76.

Hawking defied the odds, surviving more than 50 years longer than doctors predicted after he was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as motor neurone disease or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was eventually left paralyzed and unable to speak, relying on a speech-generating device to communicate.

Among the millions mourning the loss of such a brilliant mind are the cast of "The Big Bang Theory," a show on which he appeared a number of times and showcased his awesome sense of humor.

On one 2012 episode, he asks to meet Sheldon because of a paper he wrote. Little did Sheldon know that Hawking did so to tell him his thesis was wrong because of an arithmetic mistake. Watch the clip below:

video-player-present

After his death, the cast shared a behind-the-scenes photo from his appearance with the caption, "In loving memory of Stephen Hawking. It was an honor to have him on The . Thank you for inspiring us and the world."

Mayim Bialik, who plays Sheldon's fiancée Amy Farrah Fowler, payed tribute as well in her own post. "As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all."

(via Simplemost)

Rest in peace, Hawking. Your legacy will live on forever in the hearts of your family, the scientific community, and people from around the world whose minds you touched.

Trending Now

It Looked Like Hope Was Lost For This Butterfly, But Check Out What One Guy Managed To Do

Trending Now

These Frightened Elephants Learned That Sometimes The Best Way Out Is Through

Load another article