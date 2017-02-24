Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Some only children are content to be the single apple of their parents' eyes for their whole lives.

But others really, really want siblings. After all, it can be lonely without any additional kids in the house, not to mention that an only child has to handle a bunch of chores that would otherwise be split up between a few people.

Rylee is one of those kids that desperately wants siblings. Luckily for him, his big-hearted parents decided to adopt some foster children -- five of them, to be exact! When they got the news that the adoption was approved, they just couldn't wait to tell their little boy.

He thinks he's in trouble when he approaches he principal's office, but Mom and Dad are waiting to shock him with the news. Aww!

His reaction is priceless. He's going to be the best big brother ever! Be sure to share this heartwarming video with your family.