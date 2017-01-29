Ad Blocker Detected

They Were Checking Out The Yellowstone Webcam When They Saw Something Odd

JANUARY 29, 2017
OMG

Either six people in fur coats were wandering around Yellowstone National Park on Christmas Day or this is actual footage of Bigfoot and his family.

On Christmas Day in 2016, a few friends were watching the livestream of Old Faithful in Yellowstone National Park. They were hoping to get a good look at the most famous geyser in the world, but instead, they got a glimpse of a large, hairy creature lumbering out of the forest. To make matters even weirder, it was soon followed by five similar figures.

Although they certainly could be normal people, the shape of their bodies and their movements don't appear to be human. And if they are just regular old people, you have to wonder -- what the hell were they doing out there?

The person who uploaded the video wrote, "It's up to the viewer to determine, whether or not, they're human but my gut tells me they're not."

Do you think this is a real Bigfoot family or just a clever hoax? Let us know in the comments below, and be sure to SHARE this interesting find with your friends and family.

