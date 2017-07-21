Call Me Crazy, But I Don't Think You're Supposed To Put These On Motorcycles

Imagine driving down the street, minding your own business, when all of a sudden out of the corner of your eye you spot a bear riding a motorcycle.
It might sound crazy, but for these motorists, it’s just another day in Russia. While driving through the city of Syktyvkar, motorist Nicholas Pasynkov was caught off guard when he noticed two bikers driving down the road with a large brown bear riding in their sidecar. The bear appears to be living its best life as it waves to onlookers while speeding down the street.
This is unlike any biker gang I’ve ever seen before!video-player-present
As it turns out, the bear is part of a traveling circus run by a motorcycle club. Check out the woodland creature as he prepares for his epic ride.video-player-present
