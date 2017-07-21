Call Me Crazy, But I Don't Think You're Supposed To Put These On Motorcycles

Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

Imagine driving down the street, minding your own business, when all of a sudden out of the corner of your eye you spot a bear riding a motorcycle.

It might sound crazy, but for these motorists, it’s just another day in Russia. While driving through the city of Syktyvkar, motorist Nicholas Pasynkov was caught off guard when he noticed two bikers driving down the road with a large brown bear riding in their sidecar. The bear appears to be living its best life as it waves to onlookers while speeding down the street.

This is unlike any biker gang I’ve ever seen before!

video-player-present

As it turns out, the bear is part of a traveling circus run by a motorcycle club. Check out the woodland creature as he prepares for his epic ride.

video-player-present

(Via Daily Mail)

How would you react if you saw a biker bear speeding alongside you on the highway? Let us know what you think, and be sure to share this hilarious video with others who could use a good laugh.