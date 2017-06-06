Ad Blocker Detected

It Looks Like He's Just Riding A Motorcycle, But Take A Closer Look At His Bike

JUNE 6, 2017  —  By Matthew Derrick  
Regardless of how you feel about cell phones, there's no denying that they've made spotting and sharing social injustices way easier.

Social media has lent a hand in catching criminals by allowing total strangers to share suspect photos and other bits of information online, which in turn can help authorities crack the case.

After a social media post went viral, a city-wide man hunt was underway for this Texas dad who was caught putting his child’s life in danger while out for a joyride.

A concerned dad posted a photo of Anthony Welsh riding a motorcycle with his baby sitting atop the gas tank on Facebook where it was shared hundreds of times.

Facebook / Where is Baby Kate?

Texas law prohibits anyone under the age of five from riding as a passenger on a motorcycle, but sidecars are acceptable for children of all ages.

Screenshot: KHOU

Police were able to identify Welsh from the photo as well as eyewitness statements, which led to child endangerment charges being brought up against the man.

Screenshot: KHOU

After multiple police searches at Welsh’s address proved unhelpful, he eventually turned himself in.

Screenshot: KHOU

Just days prior to hearing his new charges, Welsh was arrested and released on bail for charges related to a traffic offense.

video-player-present

(via KHOU)

This dad clearly had no concern for his child's safety. Share if you'd never put your baby at risk like this!

