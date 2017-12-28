Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

Redditor Gets Epic Secret Santa Gifts, And You'll Never Guess Who They're From

DECEMBER 28, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
LIFE

Every year, Reddit holds a Secret Santa exchange for Christmas, during which one lucky user finds themselves paired with none other than Bill Gates.

The Microsoft co-founder doesn't disappoint, either. Not only does he shower his recipients with extravagant, thoughtfully chosen and customized gifts corresponding to their interests, but he donates to various nonprofit organizations in their names. Check out the awesome presents he sent to last year's match here.

For 2017's event, Redditor VietteLLC was delighted (and a little overwhelmed) to learn that she was Gates' giftee.

For 2017's event, Redditor <a href="https://www.redditgifts.com/gallery/gift/ee/" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">VietteLLC</a> was delighted (and a little overwhelmed) to learn that she was Gates' giftee.

Reddit Gifts / VietteLLC

"I’ve done the Reddit gift exchange for years now. I love all the silly little gifts," she wrote. "I always check out the Bill Gates post and laugh at how crazy it must have been for that person, never for a second even considering it a possibility for me."

"I&rsquo;ve done the Reddit gift exchange for years now. I love all the silly little gifts," she <a href="https://www.redditgifts.com/gallery/gift/ee/" target="_blank">wrote</a>. "I always check out the Bill Gates post and laugh at how crazy it must have been for that person, never for a second even considering it a possibility for me."

Reddit Gifts / VietteLLC

It must be her lucky year, then. On December 20, VietteLLC was greeted with the sight of a FedEx delivery guy lugging a refrigerator-sized box. Inside was a wonderland of gifts for the cat lover, including a 30-pound Pusheen plushy!

It must be her lucky year, then. On December 20, VietteLLC was greeted with the sight of a FedEx delivery guy lugging a refrigerator-sized box. Inside was a wonderland of gifts for the cat lover, including a 30-pound Pusheen plushy!

Reddit Gifts / VietteLLC

To go along with his annual tradition, Gates also managed to sneak himself into her family portrait...

To go along with his annual tradition, Gates also managed to sneak himself into her family portrait...

Reddit Gifts / VietteLLC

...which came in the form of a commissioned cross-stitched piece of VietteLL, her cats and Gates in disguise. How adorable is this?

...which came in the form of a commissioned cross-stitched piece of VietteLL, her cats and Gates in disguise. How adorable is this?

Reddit Gifts / VietteLLC

The most generous of the bunch were separate $250 donations to the Friends of Felines Rescue Center, the Stray Cat Alliance and the Town Cats organizations.

The most generous of the bunch were separate $250 donations to the Friends of Felines Rescue Center, the Stray Cat Alliance and the Town Cats organizations.

Reddit Gifts / VietteLLC

It's pretty safe to say this has been one of her best Christmases ever, especially considering her favorite part.

It's pretty safe to say this has been one of her best Christmases ever, especially considering her favorite part.

Reddit Gifts / VietteLLC

"The best part?" she wrote. "Knowing that at some point during my workweek, I was drinking coffee, writing a boring email, and Bill Gates was somewhere having a professional photo taken with a jumbo Pusheen and writing me notes about cats."

"The best part?" she <a href="https://www.redditgifts.com/gallery/gift/ee/" target="_blank">wrote</a>. "Knowing that at some point during my workweek, I was drinking coffee, writing a boring email, and Bill Gates was somewhere having a professional photo taken with a jumbo Pusheen and writing me notes about cats."

Reddit Gifts / VietteLLC

Watch her thank you video to Gates below.

video-player-present

(via Bored Panda)

Best Secret Santa ever? I think so. Be sure to check out all of Reddit's gift exchanges here, and who knows -- maybe you'll receive a Christmas package from Gates next year.

Trending Now

What This Guy Found Inside A Vending Machine Definitely Isn't Your Typical Snack

Trending Now

This Girl's Heartbreaking Story Was Followed By An Inspiring Performance

I Can Barely Flip Eggs Without Cracking Them, But What This Artist Can Do Is Mind-Blowing

Friend Walks Into Horrific Scene When New Parents Don't Show Up For Holiday Event

This Courier Was Confused When He Felt A Package Move. Then He Saw What Was Inside.

This Teenager Was Sent Flying After He Pissed Off The Wrong Elephant

Police Are Searching For This Man After Finding The Bodies Of People Close To Him

Load another article