Billionaire Spends $1.7 Million On Motorhome With Its Own Garage, Wait Until You Step Inside

When we hear the words “mobile home”, our minds often go to a place that is not exactly decadent. However, there is one German company that is trying their absolute best to change this perception once and for all. Their newest innovation will make your father’s old trailer look like a Tonka toy. Their beast on wheels is going to set you back a pretty penny, though.







In order to purchase this mobile home, you are going to need to have some serious money saved up. The Performance S is the latest mobile home model from the good people at Volkner Mobil and this bad boy is going to run you a cool $1.7 million. Yes, you read that correctly.







Not only is this the finest mobile home money can buy, but it is essentially a resort on wheels.







The vehicle measures in at 40 feet long, while still remaining sleek and stylish. Occupants receive access to a double bed and a heated bathroom. There is also a very spacious lounge area for you to enjoy. Just in case this motor home isn’t ritzy enough for you, you’ll also have access to a garage that allows you to take your Mercedes or Ferrari along for the trip.













This is the perfect vehicle for those who are looking to take off and enjoy the open road, yet retain access to all of their favorite creature comforts. Those who do not wish to eat out on a regular basis during their journey can make use of the full kitchen. When it comes to finding the best motor home for the truly cultured traveler, accept no substitute.







Most of us will simply have to look at the pictures and vicariously live through others. Unless you have about $2 million in the bank that you’re not too closely attached to, of course. If you are anything like us, then you wish that you would have the chance to take this old girl out for a spin or two. Until then, we will all have to make do with the following video.







