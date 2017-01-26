Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

What Happened To This Biracial Couple's Twins Is So Rare

JANUARY 26, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

These baby girls from Illinois are so rare, many people can't believe they are sisters, much less TWINS!

Kalani and Jarani Dean have been making headlines since they were born in April 2016. While Jarani inherited her father's dark skin and brown eyes, Kalani has her mother's light skin and blue eyes. According to BBC, biracial couples have roughly a one in 500 chance that their twins will be born with different skin tones.

The girls are fraternal twins, which means that each started out as a separate fertilized egg. Identical twins, on the other hand, begin life as a single fertilized egg that splits in two.

The girls are fraternal twins, which means that each started out as a separate fertilized egg. Identical twins, on the other hand, begin life as a single fertilized egg that splits in two.

Facebook / Whitney Meyer

Because they were separate eggs, the girls were each able to inherit a unique set of genes from their parents. While the twins have all sorts of differences, the one that stands out the most is their varied skin tones. This rare phenomenon is known as "biracial twins."

Because they were separate eggs, the girls were each able to inherit a unique set of genes from their parents. While the twins have all sorts of differences, the one that stands out the most is their varied skin tones. This rare phenomenon is known as "biracial twins."

Facebook / Whitney Meyer

The girls' mother, Whitney Meyer, told local news, "At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it but it's so rare I didn't think it'd happen to my twins! But sure enough they're biracial twins!"

The girls' mother, Whitney Meyer, told <a href="http://khqa.com/news/local/unique-quincy-twins-turn-9-months-old" target="_blank">local news</a>, "At first when they were born, I wanted to believe it but it's so rare I didn't think it'd happen to my twins! But sure enough they're biracial twins!"

Facebook / Whitney Meyer

Read More: These People May Look Like Twins, But Really, They're Complete Strangers

Trending Now

He Cut A Seat Belt Buckle Out Of A Car And Made Something That'll Help You Daily

Trending Now

The CIA Just Released Thousands Of Documents...And You're Gonna Want To Look At Them
Submit Content

Load another article