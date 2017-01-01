Ad Blocker Detected

This Dark Cloud In The Sky Almost Looks Magical...But It's Just Thousands Of Birds

JANUARY 1, 2017  —  By Hannah Austin
LIFE

This dark cloud looks like some kind of wizardry from Harry Potter or The Lord of the Rings, but it's actually made up of something far more common -- birds!

Not just any birds, though. These starlings are known for moving gracefully in large flight patterns known as murmurations. For decades, scientists have been trying to figure out exactly how murmurations work. Do the birds communicate as they fly? How do they know which way to turn next? How do they never bump into each other?

We may not know the ins and outs of murmurations, but there's no denying that these starlings have perfected an intricate dance. Fly, my pretties, fly!

Read More: This Tree May Look Normal, But It's Not What You Think It Is

It looks beautiful from this perspective, but being caught in the middle of it would be a different story entirely! Don't forget to share this awesome sight with your friends and family.

