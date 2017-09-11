'What Are You Doin?' Adorable Bird Brothers Strike Up The Cutest Conversation Ever

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in the land of beautiful winters.

Birds are some of the only animals that can pick up on and replicate human speech.

They're not great orators or anything, but bird owners can often train their pets to say a few phrases. I even knew someone once whose parakeet picked up some pretty profane language from TV!

Most people don't have regular contact with domesticated birds, however, so you may not get to experience this phenomenon first hand. Enter Fabio and Gabriel, ringneck parakeet brothers whose conversations are basically the most adorable things ever.

Watch as they repeat phrases like "What are you doin?" and make kissing noises at one another to show their annoyance and affection. They're just like human brothers!

I've got to admit, that's pretty awesome. I'd hang out with these two any day. Their convo sure beats "Polly want a cracker!"