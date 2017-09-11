'What Are You Doin?' Adorable Bird Brothers Strike Up The Cutest Conversation Ever

Birds are some of the only animals that can pick up on and replicate human speech.
They're not great orators or anything, but bird owners can often train their pets to say a few phrases. I even knew someone once whose parakeet picked up some pretty profane language from TV!
Most people don't have regular contact with domesticated birds, however, so you may not get to experience this phenomenon first hand. Enter Fabio and Gabriel, ringneck parakeet brothers whose conversations are basically the most adorable things ever.