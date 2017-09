Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

It's no secret that moms are basically the best.

No matter what species, mamas do everything they can to protect their little ones. This precious little Wilson's plover knows a thing or two about that. While these birds only watch over their eggs for a short time, one photographer was able to capture a truly adorable clip of one taking a hilarious little seat on her babies.

First you'll see the little nugget scuttling along in the background toward her nest.







As she approaches, she takes stock of what's happening at the roost to make sure everything's okay.







While the clip may be short and sweet, it’s definitely worth watching. Let it be your moment of zen.

Okay, how cute was that? I think I'll watch it 40 more times.