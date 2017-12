Writer and sassy ginger currently residing in central Pennsylvania. Matt spends most of his free time online shopping for clothing that he doesn't need, perfecting the art of eye-rolling, and indulging in all forms of pop culture.

We all need a little help from our from our friends sometimes, and that's exactly what this helpful man set out to do for his bird buddy.

Surviving in the woods can be difficult for any creature, but what this man does for this hungry baby robin makes living on its own that much more bearable. When mealtime comes around, this kind-hearted man grabs his pitchfork and helps his little friend look for worms. As the man sifts through the dirt, he points out the slimy critters and even helps feed it!

This lucky robin doesn't have to worry about being the early bird, because it's always getting the worm!

This bird is really living the dream. When will a total stranger help me look for food and feed me?