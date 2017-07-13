Ad Blocker Detected

We've noticed you're currently running ad blocking software. The contents of this site are available for free thanks to the contributions of our sponsors. If you cannot see the entire article, we would appreciate if you would deactivate your ad blocker and refresh the page before continuing to browse.

Thank you.

KEEP SCROLLING FOR MORE GREAT CONTENT

New Dad Tries To Be Supportive In The Delivery Room But Totally Loses It Instead

JULY 13, 2017  —  By Sarah Gzemski  
LIFE
Sarah Gzemski
See more stories..

Sarah Gzemski

Animal and pizza lover with an Internet addiction. Nerd to the max. Currently residing in Arizona, the land of beautiful winters.

Women give birth every day, and too often we forget just how miraculous that experience is.

Just think about it! Life! A fully formed tiny human created by two people is coming out of her body! Sure, they can't take care of themselves for a long time, but that's still the beginning of a life with infinite possibilities. It's amazing and beautiful.

Incredible as it may be, however, one man recently stood by his partner's side in the delivery room and apparently got the shock of his life. Astounded by the miracle of childbirth or kind of horrified? You decide.

His partner starts pushing, and he's overcome with emotion, even covering his face.

His partner starts pushing, and he's overcome with emotion, even covering his face.

Youtube / Henry Bergeron

It's almost like he can't believe what he's seeing. Did you miss this day in school, bud?

It's almost like he can't believe what he's seeing. Did you miss this day in school, bud?

Youtube / Henry Bergeron

He's on edge all the way up until the end of the birth.

He's on edge all the way up until the end of the birth.

Youtube / Henry Bergeron

Trending Now

He Needed A Kidney Transplant, And It Turns Out His Donor Was Right there All Along

Trending Now

He Did The Right Thing To Help Save A Child, But His Company Fired Him Anyway

Load another article