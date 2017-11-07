Ad Blocker Detected

They Thought It Was Just A Party, But What The Host Was Wearing Freaked Everyone Out

NOVEMBER 7, 2017  —  By Corinne Sanders
Normally with surprise birthday parties, only one person is actually surprised. But in this couple's case, practically everyone in the room was stunned!

Back in September, friends and family of Melanie Emlyn and Jodi Kane Hoesing gathered at a venue in Vancouver, British Columbia, under the impression that they were attending Hoesing's 40th birthday. Little did they know that they were about to witness a wedding ceremony.

With the help of a few loved ones who were in the know, Emlyn and Hoesing planned the huge surprise, which culminated when Emlyn walked into the room wearing a wedding dress.

What a creative wedding! Honestly, this seems so much better than going through all the trouble to plan a huge ceremony.

